June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Explosion damages shop in Limassol

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An explosive device detonated at the entrance of a shop in Limassol early on Thursday.

The explosion happened at 1.45am.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found it was caused by an improvised device which had been placed at the base of the glass window at the entrance.

The blast caused extensive damage to the shop window and the interior of the building while a nearby house was also damaged.

The scene was cordoned off and investigations continue.

 



