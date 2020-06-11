June 11, 2020

Four departures and four arrivals scheduled at Larnaca Airport

Four departures and four arrivals are due to take place on Thursday at Larnaca Airport following its reopening on Tuesday after it was closed on March 21 due to coronavirus measures.

The four departures are to Athens (two), Sofia and Doha, while the arrivals come from the same.

Shortly after 4am a repatriation flight from Johannesburg landed. Meanwhile the Doha flights are repatriation flights to be operated by Cyprus Airways.

No one is allowed to enter the airport except passengers and staff.



