Health measures and sales help visitor numbers grow at malls in Nicosia

After some initial reticence from customers, the two main malls in the capital, the Nicosia Mall and the Mall of Cyprus, are now reporting encouraging and growing numbers in terms of visitors.

Malls in Cyprus reopened their doors to the public on Tuesday and despite all the safety measures in place and the expected worries potential shoppers might experience while visiting a crowded place, the management of the two malls said on Thursday they were happy with the response.

“Our reopening went unexpectedly well in terms of visitors, which are growing in numbers every day,” Rebeka Georgiadou, marketing manager at Nicosia Mall told the Cyprus Mail. “That goes to prove that people are feeling safe coming to the mall.”

She added that the number of customers flocking to the mall in the first days after the reopening surprised her as well.

“Personally, I thought that people would be afraid to come, despite all the necessary safety measure we put in place and our strict policies adhering to the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

“I was pleasantly impressed to see how people came back, as I said it proves that they recognised our efforts to keep them safe.”

Georgiadou also said that the mall’s pick-up service is becoming very popular among shoppers.

“We have a dedicated service allowing our customers to place their orders online and come to collect it from an enclosed section in our parking area.

“The response to this service was very encouraging, so much that we are considering keeping this option for our customers as long-term, whereas we thought of it as a temporary solution during these particular times.”

The same encouraging scenario was also the case for the Mall of Cyprus, as confirmed by its marketing director George Pillis.

“The numbers are growing every day, which proves they customers are eager to come back and, perhaps more importantly, that they feel safe to do so,” he said.

Pillis said that, before reopening, like the case for the Nicosia Mall, staff members had to implement all the measures suggested by the health ministry in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This included having staff take the customers’ temperatures at the mall’s entrance, deep cleaning all the common surfaces, upgrading our cooling and ventilating systems and restricting the number of customers in shops and in our food area.

“I’m pleased to say that everyone at the mall respected the measures, something that I’m sure our customers noticed.”

Pillis added that the many offers and sales currently available at the mall was another good incentive for the return of customers.

“Many shops had reopening sales, almost all of them. Summer sales will start at the end of June, I am confident the number of visitors will grow more and more by the day.”





