June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

History cannot be erased

The statue of British colonialist Cecil Rhodes June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

History cannot be erased no matter who wants elements of it to disappear, however, matters that some find uncomfortable can easily, these days, be sidelined where the influence of the media is so strong.

Never mind Jefferson, Washington, Lee et-al what about the Cummings incidents, Trump’s utterances, Erdogan’s actions etc, virtually forgotten because the media have decided they are no longer worthy headlines.

Dump glorification of past acts with the removal of symbols of homage and respect if you must, but after reasoned debate not knee jerk response and taking account of standards at the time. The hypocrisy in suggestions to wipe out parts of the past remains astonishing and the willingness to jump unthinkingly on to any bandwagon rolling past are measures of media influence and the unwillingness of individuals to think for themselves.

Take the earlier campaign in the UK headed up by a student, to remove the Rhodes statue at his university though the student himself was happy to be the beneficiary of a Rhodes scholarship. Today while Loyd in the US did not deserve to be killed as he was, he also does not deserve to be glorified as some shining example of humanity with his criminal past and behavior conveniently sidelined and forgotten.

OJ

Should George Washington and Thomas Jefferson be erased from history?



