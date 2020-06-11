How can our lawmakers ignore the general good of the population?

”Minister of justice, Giorgos Savvides on Wednesday resorted to imploring the political parties to approve the government bill for tougher punishments on businesses that violated the coronavirus decrees”
Is this not the absolute admission that the ”politicians” and ”lawmakers” of this place live in a parallel universe far away from logic, common sense and plain decency? And of course this includes their supporters, those that still vote for them.
Here we have a small group of irresponsible people, including the bar owners, criminally flouting government regulations on fighting the pandemic and who pose a danger not just to themselves (if only) but to the rest of by catching and spreading COVID-19 as a consequence of their reckless shenanigans.
But the real problem is not just there. Even simple mathematical theory, prevalent in the civilized parts of the world has been thrown out the window.
How is it possible that the locals, who in their great majority fear the virus and have conformed to the strict lock down conditions in the past, now accept this behaviour from their elected representatives? And how can these ”lawmakers” ignore the general good of the population, and those that vote for them, to protect a few unscrupulous ”businessmen” who flagrantly flout the country’s laws? And refusing to pass legislation which severely punishes, financially and judicially, these callous miscreants?
Surely these ”lawmakers” will derive far more support from the law abiding voters who are rightly terrified of catching the virus and would welcome punishment which is a very real and substantial deterrent towards the criminals that break the law because they can easily afford the piddly fines of EUR 300 when they can make tens of thousands in one night?
Instead, the ”lawmakers” block legislation that would protect the majority, in favour of a very small group of opportunists and criminal miscreants.
If anyone can understand this anomaly, it would be good to hear explanations.
JM
Our View: It’s no time for MPs to drag their feet over hefty fines for bars