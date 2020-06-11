June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man charged after seen driving with dog on his bonnet

By Evie Andreou0375

A 75-year-old man from Paphos seen on video driving his car with a dog standing on the bonnet has been charged with animal abuse related offences and will be called to court at a later date, police said on Thursday.

The man, reportedly a Greek Cypriot, was called to his local police station on Wednesday after a video circulated on social media showing his car driving around Paphos with a dog standing on its bonnet.

This move, police said, “put at risk both the dog and other drivers from a possible accident.”

The 75-year-old admitted to the act and was charged. He is to present in court, police said.

The Animal Party said on Thursday that it monitors this case as all other cases brought before authorities concerning animal abuse.

The party said that a second person has been arrested in connection with another case, that concerned a video showing someone abusing a fox and a rabbit.



Related posts

Police suspend establishment’s operations for gambling

Jonathan Shkurko

Four departures and four arrivals scheduled at Larnaca Airport

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Britain’s MoD pays thousands to Cyprus farmers in compensation for animal deaths

Nick Theodoulou

Cyprus energy project, awaiting approval, now challenged

Andrew Rosenbaum

Two arrested after drugs found, officer’s hand bitten

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Only ten Paphos hotels expected to open by month end

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign