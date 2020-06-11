June 11, 2020

Man who shot his sister pleads not guilty to manslaughter

By Nick Theodoulou0119
The scene of the incident

The 23-year-old who is accused of killing his 21-year-old pregnant sister pleaded not guilty charges of manslaughter on Thursday.

Elias Harpas shot his 21-year-old sister, Maria, in the head with an army-issue G3 rifle on May 5. He claims the bullet was fired by accident while he was cleaning his weapon after a military exercise.

Appearing before the Larnaca-Famagusta court, Harpas however admitted he intentionally damaged the brakes of her car, which he cut with a knife.

Harpas’ defence attorney told the court he has not yet received all the evidence. The prosecuting authority answered that it will be handed over within the next week.

President of the court Nikolaos Sandis set June 30 as the date for the hearing. Harpas will remain in custody until then.

The charge of manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.



