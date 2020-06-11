June 11, 2020

OPAP Cyprus awards to outstanding franchise owners

Despite the challenges posed by coronavirus, OPAP Cyprus is standing by both the public and its own partners. Within this in mind, it has given awarded franchisees that excelled in 2019.

A simple awards ceremony took place at the Olympiako Megaro in Nicosia, using the outdoor facilities and following all health and safety guidelines. OPAP shops reopened on May 23.

“The beneficial partnership we’ve had throughout all this time, based on mutual respect, forms the strongest attribute in our efforts to deal with the extraordinary circumstances we continue to face,” OPAP Cyprus Executive Director Demetris Aletraris said.

In reference to the reopening of OPAP shops, Aletraris expressed satisfaction both with the guidelines issued by the ministry of health as well as their implementation by shop owners. “We put people at the centre of our operations. This has never been truer than now, when we have to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and ensure their unhindered ability to patronise our shops,” Aletraris said.

He also congratulated the shop owners who excelled and received awards at the ceremony.

President of the OPAP Cyprus professionals’ union Demetris Lambrianides said that the creative and honest collaboration with the company will continue to the benefit of all involved. “The love for what we do and the professionalism of shop owners are our cornerstones during these difficult times,” he said.



