Ozersay says workers can cross daily as of June 22

The Turkish Cypriot side on Thursday announced that as of June 22, people working in the south but live in the north, will be able to cross daily between the two sides.

The announcement was made by ‘deputy prime minister’ Kudret Ozersay who said that this would apply as long as there was no deterioration of the epidemiological conditions as regards the coronavirus.

According to reports in the Turkish Cypriot media, Ozersay said that on June 22 it will be 14 days since the Greek Cypriot side opened the airports allowing the arrival of passengers without people going into quarantine.

By that date, he said, the picture will be clear as regards the coronavirus situation and it will show how risky or not the opening by the south to passengers from abroad has been.

“If there is no significant increase in the number of cases on the GC side by that date, the crossing of our citizens who work in the south and those who live in Pyla can begin, provided that a PCR test is performed before their first crossing,” he reportedly said.

Earlier in the day, commenting on the reactions on the difficulties faced by Turkish Cypriot workers, Ozersay said they were not the only ones trapped on one of the two sides, adding that there werer families that have been living apart for the past three months.

Ozersay told Haber Kibris there has been populism on this issue. “We are thinking about the health of the whole community.”

He added that the proposal of the Greek Cypriot side also concerns the request the crossing of the enclaved living in Karpasia, but also the Maronites,

He said opening the crossings includes taking risks and that it was necessary to be restrained about this issue, warning that otherwise, the price would be a heavy one to pay.

While the two leaders said they agreed to allow the crossing of some categories of people as from Monday, the ‘government’ in the north refused to do so. Around 40 people crossed between the two sides until Wednesday, the majority of them Turkish Cypriot workers so that they could get to their workplaces in the south.

Most of these workers said they were forced to seek accommodation in the south after Turkish Cypriot authorities told them they would either have to be placed in 14-day quarantine when they crossed back to the north or have to wait until July 1 when this measure will be lifted.





