June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police respond with tear gas to migrants throwing rocks at Pournara camp

By Jonathan Shkurko012
File photo: The refugee camp at Kokkinotrimithia (Christos Theodorides)

Several migrants at the Pournara camp in Kokkinitrimithia protested their forced detention at the centre on Thursday by cutting holes in the fence.

The incidents started around 1pm. When police arrived at the scene, some migrants started throwing rocks at them, so they responded with tear gas, reports said.

During the incident, some police officers also reported minor injuries.

The police confirmed the situation was now under control, although an increased number of officers will remain on patrol at the camp throughout the night to avoid any further incidents.

The Pournara camp has been in the spotlight recently, as migrants have repeatedly voiced their anger at being kept inside for longer than necessary.



