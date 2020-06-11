June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police suspend establishment’s operations for gambling

By Jonathan Shkurko019

Police announced on Thursday the suspension by court order of the operations of an establishment in Paphos for electronic gambling.

The establishment, located in the Paphos Technical school area, has been reported in the past but it continued to operate while violating the law and police instructions.

The property, owned by a 45-year-old man, was searched by police as part of a bigger campaign aimed at clamping down on electronic gambling.

Police found several computers and after examining them at headquarters found they were used as gambling devices.

Shortly after, they submitted a statement to the court, which suspended the operations of the establishment.



