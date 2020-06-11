June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Music & art

Porcelain figures from the Paris Collection of the A. G. Leventis Gallery.

By CM Guest Columnist010

Here we have two figurines of little girls seated holding colourful flower garlands. The girls are dressed in the regional costumes of Jutland and Slesvig (regions of Denmark). These figurines belong to a series featuring children of the territories of Denmark, under the rule of the King Christian X (1912-1947). The children are dressed in the costumes which were worn in each Danish province in 1923. This comprises of the costumes of the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Slesvig, Fano Island and Iceland, Jutland, Zealand and Amager island.

This series is designed by the sculptor Carl Martin Hansen for the Silver Wedding Anniversary of the King Christian the X and to Queen Alexandrine in 1923. Six out of the ten children figurines can be found at the A.G. Leventis Collection.

Manufacturer: Royal Copenhagen porcelain factory
Modeler: Carl Martin Hansen (1877-1941)



Related posts

Virtual tour of the ‘Genius Loci’ exhibition at the A.G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

Porcelain bird by A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

The development of landscape painting, by A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

Childhood – a symbol of life and the future, by A. G. Leventis Gallery

CM Guest Columnist

Schumann, Symphony no. 2, Cyprus Sympony Orchestra, Bachmann 1/2

CM Guest Columnist

Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 1, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann (pt. 2/2)

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign