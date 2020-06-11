June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Staroil joins Bank of Cyprus reward scheme

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Cypriot oil company Staroil has joined Bank of Cyprus’ Antamivi reward scheme. By using Bank of Cyprus’ credit cards at Staroil petrol stations, consumers can accrue points which can be used in future transactions at 250 participating businesses and at more than 700 points across the island.

In addition, consumers using the reward scheme are also eligible to win life experiences, including trips abroad, tickets to festivals, concerts, domestic and international sporting events.

The build-up of points is automatic. Every time a consumer uses a Bank of Cyprus card at a Staroil station, and all other participating businesses, points register on their personal Antamivi account. Every 100 points correspond to a €1 reward. A consumer may exchange points once their total exceeds 500 points.

“Our primary goal is the improvement of our services and customer experience. By joining the Antamivi reward scheme, we are giving our clients the opportunity to enjoy various benefits every time they visit our stations,” Staroil Executive Director Giorgos Petrou said.

For more details on the scheme, visit www.antamivi.com.cy or download the free Antamivi app from the Apple Store or Google Play



