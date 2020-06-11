June 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two arrested after drugs found, officer’s hand bitten

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

Police in Nicosia arrested two people and confiscated illegal drugs which were found in their possession on Wednesday evening.

At around 7pm members of the drug squad stopped a car driven by a 23-year-old woman who had an 18-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

When officers attempted to search the car, the teenager allegedly attacked one of them, biting his hand.

The search of the vehicle turned up six packages of cannabis, weighing a total of about 38g. Also, in the handbag of the 23-year-old, a small quantity of cocaine and €885 were found and seized.

Both the driver and her passenger were arrested.



