June 12, 2020

Our planet

13+1 times animals showed affection to one another

a pair of flamingos showing the definition of attraction — the sister of gravity pulling same to same, in Wien, Austria
Pigeons by the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Swans in Lake Ontario, Canada

Devotion - Elephants in India

Penguins in Prague, Czech Republic

Horses in Tehran Province, Iran

Nuzzling monkeys in Pollachi, India

Brown mice sharing food in Hluboká nad Vltavou, Czech Republic

Baby alpaca giving a kiss to its mummy alpaca

Real life long friends in Latvia

Sun's out, zebra's out. Two zebras on the plains of Etosha before a storm rolls in Namibia

The queen and king of the jungle in Hamburg , Germany

Storks in the sun. We reckon they just had an argument in Mazères, France

Loved up jelly fish in Toronto, Canada

a pair of flamingos showing the definition of attraction — the sister of gravity pulling same to same, in Wien, Austria

