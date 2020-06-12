June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cooler temperatures and some storms forecast over weekend

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Temperatures will stay below average over the weekend, reaching a high of 31C on Friday and cooling down to 15C inland at night.

At the beach, they will climb to 27C to 30C and in the mountains to 23C.

Some low clouds are expected to form both during the day and the night.

On Saturday and Sunday it will be mostly clear, but in the afternoon some isolated rain and thunderstorms are a possibility, the met office said.

Temperatures will drop during the two days but will rise slightly on Monday.

More rain may fall in the mountains at the start of the week.



