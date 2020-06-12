June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: five new cases announced on Friday

By Peter Michael00

Five new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Friday, bringing the total to 980.

Earlier, the ministry reported there were two patients being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.

Doctors said their condition was good.



