June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus has highest number of hairdressers in EU

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Accounting for 2.3 per cent of total employment, Cyprus has by far the highest share of hairdressers and beauticians among EU member states, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Next on the list but with much lower numbers are Malta and Portugal, both with 1.3 per cent of total employment, and Ireland, Greece, Spain and Italy (all 1.2 per cent).

By contrast, the lowest shares were recorded in Luxembourg and Sweden (both 0.5 per cent), followed by Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Finland (all 0.7 per cent).

In 2019, a total of 1.7 million people aged over 15 were employed as hairdressers and beauticians in the European Union, representing 0.9 per cent of total employment. With their profession often requiring close proximity to clients, hair and beauty salons were closed in most countries, making hairdressers and beauticians among those economically affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of hairdressers and beauticians in the EU were women (86 per cent). Over two-fifths (42 per cent) of hairdressers and beauticians were aged 15-34, closely followed by those aged 35-49 (38 per cent). Hairdressers and beauticians aged 50 or above accounted for 21 per cent of those employed in this sector.



