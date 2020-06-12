Cyprus ranks fifth to last on digital economy index

Cyprus ranked fifth to last in this year’s digital economy and society index (DESI) despite its improved score in all dimensions.

In an annual report by the European Commission, the Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) measures the progress made by EU Member States towards a digital economy and society, bringing together a set of relevant indicators. The DESI 2020 reports are based on 2019 data.

“Based on data prior to the pandemic, Cyprus has improved its results (scores) on all DESI dimensions, although it still scores below the EU average” said the European Commission’s report.

Cyprus ranked fifth to last, holding the 24th place out of 27 member states this year, and still has a long way to go to improve its digital performance, said the European Commission.

“The Covid-19 crisis shows how important it is to ensure the continuation of government activities when social distancing measures are in place. A successful exit strategy to the current pandemic will require robust digital public services throughout the member states, including e-health” said the commission.

According to the report, the island has taken a large number of targeted measures in digital during the pandemic, including among others a dedicated call centre (1420), interactive voice response and text messaging for any movement of citizens as well as a data register for tracking confirmed Covid-19 cases (Covid-19 platform), a location tracker of suspected cases (Covtracker) and a platform illustrating the spread of the virus.

Cyprus has made most progress in connectivity and use of internet, but, at the same time almost an eighth of Cypriots have never used the internet, and half lack basic digital skills, DESI revealed.

In digital connectivity, which is considered a social right in the EU, Cyprus ranked 27th, before Bulgaria, which holds the last place, and after Greece. Denmark has the highest score for this dimension of the DESI.

Despite ranking above the EU average on mobile broadband take-up it ranks below the EU average on the take-up of fast broadband.

In the broadband Price Index which measures the prices of representative baskets of fixed, mobile and converged broadband offers, Cyprus is among the countries that offer the most expensive products, especially in mobile broadcast products.

Overall, Cyprus made slight improvements on digital public services, however it ranks 18th in the DESI below the EU average. The reason is the low demand.

The number of Cypriot e-government users fell since 2018, at 51 per cent (against the EU average of 67 per cent) of internet users submitting filled forms in 2019.

The report noted that the island has underway a number of new strategies and plans to boost its digital performance.

A new digital strategy, expected to be published in the second half of 2020, aims to achieve the digital transformation of the public sector, to promote the digital transformation of the private sector, and to promote innovation in line with the country’s level of digital maturity, commission said.

The Digital Security Authority has proposed a new cybersecurity strategy, to substitute the current strategy in place since 2012. The proposal is pending final approval from the ministry of communication and the council of ministers.

A new Industrial strategy police was adopted by cabinet in May last year for 2019-2030 and is in the process of being implemented.

In January 2020, the government approved a national strategy on artificial intelligence (AI) to be implemented by the newly created deputy ministry of research, innovation and digital policy, which was established in March 2020.





