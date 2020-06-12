June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Digital health discussed at parliament

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An exchange of views and suggestions on the needs, initiatives and obstacles related to the promotion of the issue of digital health took place on Friday.

The meeting took place in the presence of house president Demetris Syllouris, the head of the parliamentary health committee for research, innovation and digital policy of the Parallel Parliament Andreas Savvides, deputy minister for research, innovation and digital policy Kyriakos Kokkinos and other experts specialising in digital health issues.

The discussion focused on research conducted by the experts via a questionnaire.

The results of the meeting will help the health committee prepare a relevant document for submission to the next plenary session of the Parallel Parliament, an announcement said.

The meeting took place at the Filoxenia conference centre, which is acting as parliament.



Related posts

Consumers reassured no shortage of Marmite in Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Nurses forge agreement with Okypy, withdraw threat to strike

Gina Agapiou

Akel calls on government to avoid conflict with UN

Evie Andreou

Two end up in hospital after knife fight

Annette Chrysostomou

UN permanent representative denounces Turkish moves in EEZ

Staff Reporter

Cyprus charities and NGOs fear for future

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign