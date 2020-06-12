June 12, 2020

Elliniko Ouzomezedopolio brings summer to the capital

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Elliniko Ouzomezedopolio is coming back, to offer its famous traditional dishes and unique hospitality.

Lovers of Mediterranean cuisine can visit the restaurant, situated right next to Hilton Nicosia, as of Monday, June 15 or enjoy its offerings at home through its takeaway and delivery services.

Elliniko Ouzomezedopolio’s distinctive menu combines tradition, modern cooking and a gourmet twist. Its dishes are made with fresh and high-quality ingredients from Greece and Cyprus.

The restaurant can satisfy meat lovers, fish lovers and vegetarians. The restaurant comes with the quality guarantee of Louis hotels and keeps its menu fresh and updated with regular additions and changes.

Elliniko Ouzomezedopolio is enforcing all government-mandated health and safety guidelines ensuring that all customers are adequately protected.

For more details and reservations call 77778300. For online orders visit www.toellinikocy.com



