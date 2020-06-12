June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta bus drivers protest outside parliament

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Employees of Famagusta bus company Osea are holding a protest outside the Nicosia conference centre, which is acting as the parliament, over transport concession contracts.

The employees announced they have been outside the Filoxenia conference centre since 5am on Friday and plan to stay until 1pm.

Referring to the contracts that Osea operated in the past decade, Pavlos Varnava, a spokesman for the staff said: “Employees decided last night on a spontaneous work stoppage and to go to Nicosia, demanding continued peace and progress in transport, as has been the case for the last 10 years.”

He added the organisation’s employees are deeply concerned about the way public transport is evolving and voiced concerns over the involvement of “Spanish interests”.

In his statement, Varnaba sent “a clear message to all involved” and urgently called for “respect for the decisions of the Cypriot courts to annul the consortium’s offer and the immediate signing of the contract with Osea.”

The current contracts, for the 2010-2020 period, are due to expire on July 4. The next ten-year concessions will be valid from July 2020 to July 2030.

To date, the MLKP consortium – a new player in the market – has been awarded the concessions to operate the public bus system in Nicosia and Larnaca from July 5.

The consortium, comprising Malta Lines and Kapnos Airport Shuttle Services, had initially also been granted the rights for Famagusta and the intercity route, but this was later challenged in court.



