June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Firefighters battling blaze in Akrounta

By Peter Michael00

Firefighters were on Friday battling a blaze that broke out in the village of Akrounta in Limassol on Friday afternoon, the forestry department said.

The department said the fire started at approximately 3.50pm, and trucks were on the scene from the fire services and the forestry department to put out the blaze.

Earlier in the afternoon another fire was extinguished near the village of Louvaras in Limassol.

It started around 1.40pm and was put out fifteen minutes later, burning one hectare – 10,000 square metres – of wild brush and almond trees.

The forestry department said the fire was probably caused by wires that short-circuited.



