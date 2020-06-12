June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

For World Donor Day blood centre calls for more donors

By Nick Theodoulou00

The ministry of health’s blood donation centre has called for more people to donate on the occasion of World Donor Day – celebrated on June 14 – amid the uncertainty and unprecedented conditions as a result of the pandemic.

The blood donation centre said on Friday its two main goals are to thank and celebrate all those who participate in blood donations, and to attract new donors. They praised the vigilance of the population for continuing to donate blood during challenging circumstances.

By raising awareness they hope to bolster the ranks of blood donor volunteers.

They also drew attention to the hard work carried out to ensure the process remains stable during the pandemic. Within a single night, the blood donation centres were set up in churches and cultural centres – both of which were mostly empty during the height of the pandemic.

June 14 has been set aside as the special day by the World Health Organisation and the Red Cross.



