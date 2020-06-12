Foreign ministry says avoid unnecessary travel to countries not on ‘safe lists’

The foreign ministry on Friday urged people to avoid unnecessary travel to countries not on the ‘safe lists’ as regards the coronavirus.
The travel advice follows the announcement earlier in the week by the health ministry of three categories of countries based on epidemiological risk assessment.
Category A which concerns countries deemed safer compared to the rest includes Malta, Greece, Bulgaria, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Croatia, Estonia, Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Latvia.
Poland, Romania and Israel have been put in category B, which is considered to be riskier than the first group.
Passengers from both categories have been allowed entry to Cyprus since Tuesday.
The foreign ministry said on Friday that caution was needed when visiting countries A and B. It also urged Cypriots to check before travelling the regulations applicable for entry and stay in these countries.
As regards all other countries not included in these categories, the ministry advises people to “avoid travelling if not necessary.”
It also recalled that, currently, only Cypriot citizens, people legally residing in the Republic of Cyprus or holders of special permit can board planes flying directly to Cyprus from countries not included in categories A and B.
The ministry advised citizens of the Republic who are abroad, residing permanently there or for short term visits, to monitor local and international media on the latest Covid-19 developments, take the necessary self-protection measures and inform the Republic’s diplomatic mission at the country they are in of their stay there.
People already abroad or who plan on travelling are encouraged to register with the online platform [email protected] .
They are also urged to get the latest updates on developments in Cyprus as regards the pandemic through https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus/ In case of an emergency, Cypriot citizens abroad may contact the following numbers:
- Diplomatic Missions of the Republic of Cyprus abroad: Contact details for each diplomatic missions are available at the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs http://www.mfa.gov.cy/mfa/mfa2016.nsf/mfa50_en/mfa50_en?OpenDocument
- Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +357 22651113 (08:30 – 15:00, Monday – Friday)
- Duty Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +357 99660129 (outside working hours). The Duty Officer’s line is reachable outside office hours and is intended to provide assistance in emergency situations.
- Crisis Management Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +357 22801000 (09:00 – 17:00, Monday – Friday)