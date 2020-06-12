June 12, 2020

News podcast: Bill for local authority reform can go to vote in autumn

By Rosie Charalambous01

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Greek Cypriots open their homes to Turkish Cypriot workers who can’t cross back to the north until July
  • Could Cyprus generate all the electricity it needs – and more – from solar power?

Also available here

 



