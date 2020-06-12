June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fitness, health and wellness

How to do a sun salutation in yoga by Emma Michael

By CM Guest Columnist01

Here’s a short video explaining how to do a simple accessible version of Surya Namaskara A or Sun Salutation 1 from yoga teacher and shiatsu practitioner Emma Michael.



