June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nurses forge agreement with Okypy, withdraw threat to strike

By Gina Agapiou020
A previous demo by nurses

The state health services organisation (Okypy) will hire about 100 health professionals this month to cover staff shortages, it emerged on Friday, while more recruitments are expected until September.

Nurses unions accepted Okypy’s proposal for more staff during a meeting with the state body on Thursday afternoon and withdrew their threat to strike over understaffing issues at state hospitals.

“Only 100 nurses will be hired this month. The proposal says there will be a gradual completion of the needs which will be finalised in September. Okypy will examine the needs and will act accordingly,” spokesperson of Pancyprian nurses’ association (Pasyno) Theodoros Petelis said on Friday.

He said the immediate hire of health professionals will be a big help and cover urgent needs until the additional recruitment of nurses in the upcoming months. “Their proposal is to be completed by September, when the full separation of the ambulance service will take place.”

Petelis characterised Okypy’s proposal as a “good” but added the total number of new staff to be hired is unknown and will depend on whether Okypy will respond to the new needs.

According to reports, around 350 additional nurses were needed in state hospitals.



