June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Pilakoutas Group’s health and safety measures are all about the details

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The health and safety of staff members, partners and customers are the highest priority for the Pilakoutas Group, which is enforcing the strictest possible procedures to adhere to all safety protocols and guidelines.

In terms of the group’s garages and service stations around the island, it is implementing the following measures:

  • Customers drop their key off at reception.
  • The key is handed to a specially trained staff member who disinfects the car’s interior with a special device called a ULV Fogging Machine. This device uses an Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) misting technique which is utilised to apply disinfectants, biocides, fungicides and pesticides to a variety of surfaces and areas. The material used has been approved by the Ministry of Health. The car then remains sealed for 10 minutes.
  • A staff member, equipped with gloves and a mask, then transports the car to the general garage area
    The technician, also wearing a mask and gloves, applies a protective film made of nylon to the car’s driver seat, the handbrake, the gear stick, and the steering wheel. Then they transport it to its reserved area for any necessary technical work.
  • Once the work is done, the car is checked by the workshop foreman, who is also wearing a mask and gloves.
  • The car is then taken to the carwash.
  • After the car has been cleaned, it’s parked in the pickup area.
  • Before the car is handed back to the customer, the same person who applied the nylon film carefully removes it from the applied areas of the interior.

All of the above measures are checked daily to the last detail. This is done so that Pilakoutas Group customers receive the absolute best service.



