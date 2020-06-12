June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police to carry out targeted operations over the weekend

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

Police will carry out targeted operations and intensive inspections at the weekend to control the measures which must be observed in various premises and restaurants, spokesman Christos Andreou warned on Friday.

The police presence will be strengthened and various other services and departments will help to carry out the inspections, he said.

He reiterated that according to the latest decree and guidelines from the health ministry “regardless of the square footage of each property, the maximum number of people that can be served cannot exceed 75 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.”

He also said the distance of three square metres for indoors and two square metres for outdoors per person still applies.

This is valid for restaurants, hotels and tourist accommodation, taverns, cafes, pizzerias, pubs, snack bars and bars, cafes, canteens, schools, sports clubs, cultural centres groups and similar places.

People will be served in their seats and not directly at bars.

The regulations will be valid until June 30, he concluded.



