June 12, 2020

Schumann, Symphony No. 2, Cyprus Sympony Orchestra, Bachmann 2/2

Schumann, Symphony No. 2 op. 61, C major
3. Adagio espressivo 0:13
4. Allegro molto vivace 10:23
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra
Jens Georg Bachmann, Artistic Director & Chief Conductor
Recorded live at Pallas Theatre Nicosia, June 13th 2019
Recording and Director of Photography: HOOK
Recording art studio Mixing/Mastering/Editing Sofoklis Sofokleous
Director of Cuts and Editing: Jens Georg Bachmann


