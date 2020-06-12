June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Film & TV Reviews

Shows we love: When they see us

By Jonathan Shkurko02

When They See Us is a Netflix miniseries that landed in May 2019 based on the events that unfolded in 1989 around the infamous Central Park jogger case, when five boys were falsely accused of raping a woman in New York.

Despite being based on a case more than 30 years old, the story takes on a deeper meaning in this period following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The police are to blame in When They See Us too as they are sinisterly determined to find culprits quickly to deliver swift justice. Five black boys coming from relatively poor families were the perfect scapegoats, no matter how well (or not) the scenario held water from the beginning.

Director Ava DuVernay, who has recently launched a powerful documentary on Netflix about black mass incarceration in the US, takes the viewer on a journey that shocks, angers and horrifies. The boys, who eventually end up spending from five to 15 years in prison eventually obtain justice, as the true rapist gets caught.

However, there is no sense of justice, the ending is bitter, shameful and one can’t but wonder how the boys’ lives might have turned out if justice had taken the right course and, most importantly, if they weren’t poor and black.

Poor and black is the series’ leitmotif. Being black in the United States and all the difficulties involved in it. Bigotry, hatred and prejudice are all themes that get their part in the story.

When They See Us shows how human beings can become brutal and ruthless when their eyes are covered and questions our conscience on how the world let the lives of five innocent kids change forever because they had what everyone thought – and sadly still thinks apparently – was the wrong skin colour.



