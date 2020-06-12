June 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three arrested after drugs found in car

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police on Thursday evening arrested three people for possession of illegal drugs.

According to a police statement, the car the three were travelling in was stopped and searched in the Chlorakas area as part of a campaign.

Officers found 16g of cannabis and a precision scale in the vehicle and arrested the 25-year-old driver and his two passengers, aged 25 and 16.



