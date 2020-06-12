Troodos Sports Festival will include first bike race in nearly months

The first bike race on the island in three-and-a-half months will take place on Sunday, June 14 as part of the Troodos Sports Festival and will be a ‘0-2000’ uphill event.

The last cycling event in Cyprus was the famed mountain bike Cyprus Sunshine Epic, which was held in February and was organised Activate Cyprus.

Since the lockdown is now over, the ‘0-2000’ event can now take place. The event will be 63km long and it will start at My Mall in Limassol.

The race will finish at the peak of Mount Olympus in the Troodos mountains at an elevation of 1952 metres.

The race has been held annually since 2012. This year, it will be expanded by the addition of a second category. This will be a ‘0-1000’ uphill event and will be open to children under 16 years old as well as other amateur cyclists.

The Troodos Sports Festival will finish on the weekend of June 20-21 with the ‘Days of Mountain Biking’ event.

Activate Cyprus director Michalis Hadjioannou expressed satisfaction with the race and entire festival going ahead, saying: “We’re happy and touched that cycling is one of the first sports to organise a competitive event after the lockdown.

“We’re expecting great participation from the world of cycling since over three months of downtime have been too much”, he said.

“This year we added a ‘0-1000’ uphill event so that we could give an opportunity to more people to take part on account of the lower difficulty level”, Hadjioannou added.

The finish for the ‘0-1000’ event will be just after Pera Pedi village after participants have completed a distance of 49.5km.

The ‘0-2000’ race is quite unique in the fact that its relatively short distance of 63km manages to take the cyclist from sea level to an elevation of 1952 metres.

This is the unique experience that Cyprus can offer. The route also courses through some beautiful natural scenery. The hardest section comes between Pera Pedi village and Platres, with steep parts of roadwork and few chances for recuperation.

For more information as well as details on how to register, please you can visit the following site: https://www.activatecyprus.com/0-2000cyclingchallenge

The Troodos Sports Festival has been established for a few years now as the area’s biggest sporting celebration. The festival allows people of all ages to explore Cyprus’ highest region.

This year, the event is open to even more people. On Saturday, June 20, the day will be dedicated to more experienced cyclists, who we will compete on a high-speed circuit using mountain bikes. This is also known as a ‘short track’. This is the first time such an event will take place at the festival and is expected to be a fascinating spectacle.

On the same day, the well-known ‘Fox Hunt’ event will take place, with Cyprus downhill champion Andreas Theodorou in pursuit.

The Enduro category will involve three races and will take place on Sunday, June 21.

Sunday: A day for all

Sunday will be dedicated to less experienced cyclists, including children over 6 years old. It will involve four races of low-to-medium difficulties.

There will be a race for children between 6 and 9 years old, a family course for parents and children of at least 10 years old in age, and a women-only event called ‘Just Ladies’.

Finally, a more demanding event called ‘Explorer’s Ride’ will take place, allowing participants to explore the Olympus peak.

For people who plan to spend the weekend in Troodos, there will be a barbeque night at the Activate Cyprus cycling centre on Saturday night. This is situated at the Troodos Hotel, which is offering special packages for the festival weekend.

All details can be found at:

www.activatecyprus.com

www.facebook.com/TroodosSportsFunFestival





