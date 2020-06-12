June 12, 2020

Two end up in hospital after knife fight

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Two young men ended up in Nicosia hospital on Thursday evening after they were involved in a knife flight.

Police officers rushed to the scene after they were informed at around 9pm that people had been injured in Ayios Dometios.

They found that a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old man had attacked each other at home after they argued, resulting in the injuries.

An ambulance transported both to hospital where the 19-year-old was diagnosed with a fracture and a head injury and the 21-year-old with a back injury.

According to first investigations, the 21-year-old allegedly attacked the teenager with a knife.



