UN permanent representative denounces Turkish moves in EEZ

Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN Andreas Mavroyiannis has sent a letter to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres denouncing Turkey’s actions in the island’s EEZ, it was announced on Friday.
In the letter, Mavroyiannis denounced Turkish violations of the aviation and maritime space during February and March.
He attached four documents detailing violations of Cyprus’ national airspace, international air traffic regulations in the Nicosia Flight Information Area (FIR) and its illegal use of closed ports and airports. He also pointed out the systematic use of the illegal airport in Tymbou by Turkish commercial aircraft.
Mavroyiannis said this Turkish behaviour is a continuing violation of the Republic’s sovereignty.
“Furthermore, the persistent policy of violating the Charter of the United Nations and international law and breaching international rules and regulations is a constant threat to international peace and security, negatively impacts regional stability, jeopardises the safety of international civil aviation and creates difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus, and prevents the creation of an enabling environment in which to conduct the Cyprus peace process,” he wrote.
“Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region via radio calls while, during the same period, the regime installed by the occupying power in the area of Cyprus that it occupies, has illegally issued two notices to airmen relating to exercises conducted by the Turkish Air Force. Additionally, Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the Tymbou airport, which continues to operate illegally following the closure, by the Cyprus government, of all ports of entry in the areas where it does not exercise effective control.”
Mavroyiannis urged Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot community to contribute to a substantial recurrence of the peace process, instead of focusing on undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and promoting the partition of Cyprus through the creation of a consolidation of the status quo, seeking, among other things, the political upgrading of the secessionist entity.