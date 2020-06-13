A minute with Efi Yiallourou: Owner of handmade knitted children’s creations The Cat and The Yarn

Where do you live?

In one of the most beautiful Nicosia neighbourhoods with my family.

What did you have for breakfast?

Hot coffee

Describe your perfect day

A an excursion with friends in nature, in the mountains.

Best book ever read?

I was never into books, or reading in general 😀

Best childhood memory?

In my time we played on our bicycles in the neighbourhood, carefree and innocent. Those were the best memories. This doesn’t exist anymore.

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Greek orchestral music and international rock ballads.

What’s your spirit animal?

I am the only one of my kind! 🤣

What are you most proud of?

My patiences and my hospitality

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene in Maiden’s Cheek when Demetris Papamichael slaps Aliki Vougiouklaki.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Keanu Reeves because he is a handsome fella. He appears like a mysterious man in his movies and I want to discover him, if you know what I mean😉

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Ι live in the now, today. I am not looking forward to learn what will happen in the future. The past, I have lived and it’s over.

What is your greatest fear?

Death

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Live your age like there is no tomorrow

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Not brushing his teeth

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I will take advantage of that time with my husband and children.

