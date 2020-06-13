June 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Businesses booked for not following measures

Police on Saturday said seven business managers and employees were booked during checks the previous night on measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In total 479 checks were carried out.

A police representative told the Cyprus News Agency that three reports were made in Paphos concerning a tavern that did not put up the necessary signs, a bar which allowed more people indoors than the permitted number and a bar where an employee was spotted not wearing a protective mask and gloves.

In the Famagusta district the owner and an employee of a coffee shop were booked for not wearing masks.

Two bars were reported in Larnaca for serving more customers outdoors than the permitted number.

The police officer recalled that as per the latest decree of the health ministry, regardless of the size of a business, the maximum number of people allowed is 75 indoors and 150 outdoors.

In Paphos, five businesses were booked for other violations such as noise pollution, operating without licence to sell alcohol or a music licence.

Police in Paphos also booked 67 drivers over traffic violations and seized three cars.

 



