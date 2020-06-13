June 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: govt to seek bids for rapid testing

By Peter Michael00
The idea is to speed up airport testing

The government is set to launch a bidding process for a contract to conduct rapid Covid tests at airports, Transport Minster Yiannis Karousos said on Friday.

At the moment, he said, passengers are required to have a test done on arrival, which takes 24 hours to process.

He spoke of new technologies that make it possible to receive results in an hour and a half that so those arriving at the airport will not stay in quarantine for a day but will instead wait there until the result is in.

Karousos also said for passengers coming from some countries whose authorities cannot provide the test, Cyprus would offer it on arrival.

He said the cost of the test would be borne by the passenger.



