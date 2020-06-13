June 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No new cases

By Evie Andreou054

No new Covid-19 cases were detected on Saturday the health ministry announced, with the number of total confirmed cases remaining at 980.

In total 1,613 tests were carried out.

Until Saturday afternoon, two patients were on ventilators at the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit. Two patients are being treated at the Famagusta hospital.



Related posts

President to hold telephone conversation with Ursula von der Leyen

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Bars say new regulations are unfair

Evie Andreou

Organic nut butters: taste good and are healthy too

Alix Norman

Girl injured after being attacked by dog

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Gyms, casinos reopen, no more working from home for vulnerable groups

Evie Andreou

Near islandwide bus strike declared in tender protest

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign