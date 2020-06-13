June 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriots across the divide

By Theo Panayides01

With the checkpoints between the two sides of Cyprus having been closed, due to coronavirus, since mid-March – even though other measures have been relaxed, and even the airports have opened – a group of Greek and Turkish Cypriots (plus some non-Cypriots) arrange to meet across the divide, in a park on the Green Line in Nicosia, so they can sing songs and talk – from a distance – to their friends and loved ones.



