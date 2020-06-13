June 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Massive fire at Akrounta finally under control

By Evie Andreou0861
Photo: CNA

The massive forest fire in Akrounta, Limassol that was raging since Friday afternoon was finally brought under control overnight the forestry department said on Saturday.

The fire burned an area of around 60 hectares, 37 of which is in the state forest in Limassol. It burned pine trees and wild vegetation.

The fire erupted at around 3.50pm on Friday afternoon and was extinguished late at night “after painstaking efforts by the land crews”.

Eight aircraft assisted in the efforts, including one by the British Bases, along with 100 firemen of the forestry department with 20 engines, and four engines of the fire service with their crew.

The civil defence and the game and fauna service also sent in engines and crews as well as the police, the emergency response special unit (Emak) and volunteers.

The forestry department said on Saturday morning that crews remained on site to prevent any further outbreaks while aircraft were flying over the area to secure the fire perimeter.

 



