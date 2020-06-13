The potential dangers of facial recognition software

IBM will cease sales of its facial recognition services, CEO Arvind Krishna announced earlier this week, saying a “national dialogue” is needed on whether the technology should be used or not.

His statement also included support for a new initiative to improve police accountability and to decrease police violence.

In his letter Krishna used language that is unequivocally clear in its message: “IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency. We believe now is the time to begin a national dialogue on whether and how facial recognition technology should be employed by domestic law enforcement agencies.”

This is not the first time facial recognition technology has been in the spotlight. In 2009, CNN reported that HP had been investigating claims that its webcams could not identify black people. This was the result of an experiment involving two people, a caucasian woman and a black man, using one of HP’s face-tracking web cameras. The camera would follow the white lady’s movements while staying motionless when the black man made any movements while on camera.

This raised concerns around the algorithms employed by HP, which are similar to those employed in facial recognition systems. The quality, or lack thereof, of such a system, is directly connected to the algorithm that it utilises. However, algorithms are either fully or partially created by humans and biases can find their way into the algorithm itself.

At the time, Tony Welch, the lead social media strategist for HP’s Personal Systems Group, wrote the following: “The technology we use is built on standard algorithms that measure the difference in intensity of contrast between the eyes and the upper cheek and nose.

“We believe that the camera might have difficulty ‘seeing’ contrast in conditions where there is insufficient foreground lighting,” he added.

Meanwhile, 2011 marked the year when Facebook began implementing facial recognition on its own network. The premise was that this would automate or expedite the tagging of friends on uploaded pictures.

Facebook’s own algorithm would, in turn, become better by the manual tagging or correcting of photo tagging by the people comprising its giant user base. While Facebook provided the ability to opt out, it could still use any previously or manually tagged photos to determine what the person behind a username looks like in real life.

During the same year, Google moved ahead with the acquisition of facial recognition company PittPatt. PittPatt was a product of Carnegie Mellon University and developed various algorithms to facilitate face detection, face tracking and face recognition.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Google found itself in the midst of controversy when one of its services, Google Vision Cloud, labelled the exact same gesture, action and image composition in different ways when it involved a caucasian man rather than a black man.

The image shows a hand holding an electronic thermometer gun. In the case of the white hand holding the thermometer, Google labelled the picture as ‘electronic device’. In the image with the black man holding the same device, Google labelled the image ‘gun’.

Google has moved to update its algorithm since. “This result was unacceptable. The connection with this outcome and racism is important to recognise, and we are deeply sorry for any harm this may have caused,” Tracy Frey, Director of Product Strategy and Operations at Google said.

Back in the case of IBM, it has been suggested that being in this field would not benefit the company all that much anyway. One of its competitors, Amazon’s Rekognition service, is being used by law enforcement in the United States, and even there it doesn’t appear to be garnering much support.

In 2019, Rekognition was used in the US government’s infamous child detention centres. Amazon proceeded to add factors such as ‘fear’ and ‘age range’ to the algorithms the system uses. In a tone-deaf statement, Amazon said at the time: “We have improved accuracy for emotion detection (‘Happy’, ‘Sad’, ‘Angry’, ‘Surprised’, ‘Disgusted’, ‘Calm’ and ‘Confused’)”.

In response to recent events, Amazon has decided to halt the use of its facial recognition system by US law enforcement services for one year. “We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested,” Amazon said in a statement.

Microsoft has also urged caution and restraint with the use of this technology. “This technology brings important and even exciting societal benefits but also the potential for abuse. We believe it’s important for governments in 2019 to start adopting laws to regulate this technology,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in 2018.

“The facial recognition genie, so to speak, is just emerging from the bottle. Unless we act, we risk waking up five years from now to find that facial recognition services have spread in ways that exacerbate societal issues. By that time, these challenges will be much more difficult to bottle back up,” Smith added.





