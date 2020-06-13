Turkey expects a bad summer for tourism

Turkish authorities have recently been flogging a boost from tourism as another potential lift for the country’s sagging economy.

Unfortunately, there is little reason to expect a tourist influx, analysts say, and that means that the country’s troubled economy, further weakened by the novel coronavirus crisis, “may hit freefall,” as analyst Burak Bekdil writes.

“There will be bigger post-corona damage to economies that have a large dependence on tourism and on economies with fundamental imbalances. Turkey belongs in both categories,” Bekdil notes.

“Turkish tourism is looking ahead to a very bad summer season,” agrees economist Atilla Yeşilada of Global Source partners.

Turkish Minister for Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy formally reopened the country for tourism on June 10. The minister is touting health and security measures for those arriving, but tourists entering the country will still have to be tested for COVID-19.

In the past, revenue from tourism has accounted for between 10 and 12 per cent of GDP in Turkey.

“Two of Turkey’s top visitors, namely Iran and Russia, are still battling the Covid-19 menace, and so these countries are unlikely to send many visitors to Turkey. On Thursday, Germany extended the travel ban to non-EU members until 31 August, effectively killing any chance of recovery for Turkish tourism. Germany, Iran and Russia had sent a total 11 million tourists to Turkey in 2019,” Yeşilada explains.

Turkey will be among those hardest hit by Germany’s extended travel ban, as the country is the third-favourite destination after Spain and Italy, he adds.

Turkish travel agencies are expecting the worst. “For us as travel agencies, it’s possibly the biggest crisis that we have ever had to live through, and we don’t know how domestic and foreign tourists are going to react to the new norms defined by the authorities,” Serkan Yagci, a travel agency manager from Ankara, told Xinhua “We expect our losses to be considerable.”

The Turkish Tourism ministry has issued 132 measures of guidance for tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hotels and restaurants must implement these.

The Turkish government has also ruled to allow victims of the novel coronavirus to come to the country for medical treatment – a specific kind of health tourism.

The economy has declined to a point in which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a presidential decree published in the country’s Official Gazette on Tuesday, dismissed the 10 regional heads of the Turkish Statistical Office.

Ali Babacan, Erdoğan’s former deputy prime minister, commented that key statistics on the economy were no longer to be trusted. Babacan, who now leads the Democracy and Progress Party, said in an interview with Fox TV on Tuesday that it was now clear to people what happens when the heads of institutions do not work in tandem with the government.

“First of all, confidence in Turkey and the figures must be re-established,” said Babacan. “Its reputation must be repaired.”

Some statistics cannot be occulted, however.

The Turkish lira has slumped to 6.83 against the dollar at this writing.

The official unemployment figure for March was 13.2 per cent. “But when all people ready to work, but not seeking a job, are included, the rate is much higher. Including all those who have been driven out of the workforce by long-term unemployment, the rate rises to 22.76 per cent,” Yeşilada notes.





