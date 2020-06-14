Churchill and Nelson were not slave merchants

By Alper Ali Riza

I never heard of Edward Colston, the 18th century slave merchant, Bristol MP and benefactor, whose statue was desecrated and dumped into Bristol harbour last Sunday.

God knows what possessed the people of Bristol to erect a statue of a man who was responsible for transporting 200,000 West Africans across the Atlantic to America in chains and sell them to slave owners.

His statue was erected in 1895 and perhaps the zeitgeist was different. It was certainly imperialist and jingoism was rife, and in any case there were few black people around to take offence.

Immigration to Britain changed all that, but that did not happen until much later in the 20th century after World War II.

By the 21st century a significant percentage of the population of Britain is black and brown and in their eyes as well as in the eyes of many white people, yesterday’s buccaneers are today’s slave merchants.

Many people nowadays do take offence at having a statue of a slave merchant adorning their city’s main square. It is an implied denial of the evil of slavery comparable to holocaust denial.

In the end, mostly white protesters from the ‘black lives matter movement’ angered by the killing of George Floyd in the US, pulled Colston’s statue down.

It was reminiscent of when Saddam Hussein’s statue was pulled down in Baghdad in 2003 and Lenin’s in 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed.

But now some extremists in the movement have gone over the top and want to rewrite British history. They lost the plot completely and are now demanding the decapitation of Nelson from his column in Trafalgar Square, and daubed ‘Churchill is a racist’ on his statue in Parliament Square, forgetting that in a BBC poll in 2003 he was voted as the greatest Briton ever.

Historical figures like Nelson and Churchill were not slave merchants. They are Britain’s heroes and you mess with a nation’s heroes at your peril. Heroes are not perfect human beings and their views on other races reflected the views of the majority of the population of Britain at the time.

Cecil Rhodes was not a hero and his statue at Oxford University has caused offence because he was an imperialist. His statue could easily be moved to a less conspicuous place. At present it is above the entrance to Oriel College and I would remove it on aesthetic grounds.

But there may be legal reasons to do with the Rhodes Scholarship he set up in 1902 to help non-British students – mostly Americans and Australians – study at Oxford.

Personally, I am not much bothered by statues of historical figures like Julius Caesar and Napoleon Bonaparte even though they did some terrible things in their time. And I would not have a word said against statues of Admiral Lord Nelson and Churchill.

Most people would draw the line with Adolf Hitler, although until recently the management at Madam Tussaud’s waxworks in London had no such qualms.

It was only in 2016 that a wax statue of Hitler was removed from Madam Tussaud’s – it was not in the chamber of horrors.

According to the Jewish Journal he was “positioned in a victorious posture next to a defeated Churchill, and had a plaque next to it calling Hitler a Protagonist of WW II,” which must have been a joke in bad taste.

Apart from such extreme examples, statues and streets are named after men and women whose reputations change over time. They are fine so long as they are perceived in historical context in line with contemporary values.

Ioannis Metaxas was the prime minister of Greece who rejected an ultimatum to surrender from Fascist Italy on October 28, 1940 known as Oxi day in Greece and Cyprus. He became a hero for a while and Metaxas square in Nicosia was named after him. However, in 1974 Metaxas Square was renamed Eleftheria (Liberty) Square. The clue for the change lies in the year it was changed. Metaxas who died in 1941 was no longer the hero he once was in Cyprus.

After 1974 in the Turkish controlled northern part of Cyprus all the Greek names of streets and towns and villages were changed to Turkish names, which was an exercise in erasing history that was crude and unnecessary. It would have been far better if the Greek names were kept and transliterated into the Turkish alphabet.

So far as I know, the Turkish names of streets in the south have not been changed except for the sea front in the Turkish quarter of Larnaca. It was previously Piyale Pasha Avenue. In 2015 it was changed to Tasos Mitsopoulos Avenue, although the last time I checked the pasha’s name was still there.

The removal of the 10 metre bronze statue of Cyprus’ first president, Archbishop Makarios, from outside the archbishop’s palace in Nicosia in 2008 was historically more interesting. It was replaced by a life-sized marble version; but rumour has it that the removal was on the insistence of the incumbent who found that the huge bronze statue of Makarios stole his thunder. It now adorns the Troodos mountains near Makarios’ burial place where it is more in harmony with the high mountains that surround it.

A Soviet ambassador once asked president Makarios why the British lion and unicorn atop the entrance to the presidential palace were still there after independence. Makarios answer was along the lines that the British coat of arms was also part of the history of Cyprus.

Makarios had many faults but he had class, and keeping the royal arms showed he had it aplenty.

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge.





