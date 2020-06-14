June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: zero cases for second consecutive day

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry announced on Sunday that there were no new cases of coronavirus identified in the past 24 hours.

This was the second day running that no new cases were detected out of 1,194 tests, keeping the total at 980.

Some 42 people were tested through contact tracing, 331 passenger arrivals, 256 from testing on hairdressers and beauty salons and restaurants, 141 from school staff and pupils,  and 191 from referrals by personal doctors.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Yoga and Christianity incompatible Church says

Nick Theodoulou

FM to take part in a teleconference with EU counterparts on Monday

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Akinci calls on TC scientists to speak up about ‘worrying’ spike in Covid cases in Turkey as flights to resume

Jean Christou

Nicosia residents ‘plagued by stench that smells like burnt manure’

Staff Reporter

MPs to discuss raft of proposals ahead of 2021 parliamentary elections

Staff Reporter

Two remanded for three days in Paphos after police chase

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign