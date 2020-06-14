June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Earthquake with 5.7 magnitude hits eastern Turkey, three injured

By Reuters News Service00

An earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude shook Bingol province in eastern Turkey on Sunday, causing the collapse of a military observation tower which injured three people, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said the epicentre of the quake was in the Karliova district of Bingol.

Soylu said on Twitter that one security guard was trapped under the rubble of the observation tower in Karliova, while two other people were slightly hurt.



Related posts

Russia inaugurates cathedral without mosaics of Putin, Stalin

Reuters News Service

Turkey and Russia put off talks expected to tackle Libya and Syria

Reuters News Service

Man arrested for urinating on memorial during London protest

Reuters News Service

Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on June 21

Reuters News Service

Britain reviews distancing rule for next stage of easing lockdown (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign