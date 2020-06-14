June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Easing lockdown measures too soon will hurt the economy

By CM Reader's View00
Photo: CNA

Stay safe everybody it is not over yet and whatever you do go slow and be careful.

Advocates for accelerating the removal of government restrictions argue the economic damage caused by the shutdown is beginning to outweigh the health benefits of staying in isolation.

But the consensus among world leading economists is that lifting restrictions too quickly would not only endanger people’s health, but also hurt the economy.

In Australia more than 200 economists have signed an open letter urging the government to keep social distancing measures in place until their testing capacity is expanded well beyond its already comparatively high level and widespread contact tracing is available.

You could undo these rules, and three weeks later you have mass infections on your hands and have to lock it all down again.

It’s the trade-off between the economy now and in the future. If we take a hit now to crush the virus, then the economy in the future has a much better chance of being healthy.

BB

North takes unilateral decision allowing GCs to cross from July 1



Related posts

Coronavirus has exposed economic inequalities

CM Guest Columnist

Union with Greece has already been accomplished

Christos Panayiotides

Libya: the incredible irrelevance of America

Gwynne Dyer

Churchill and Nelson were not slave merchants

Alper Ali Riza

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Cyprob back with a vengeance

Patroclos

Our View: Cyprus problem returns to the point-scoring 1980s

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign