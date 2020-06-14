June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Eight arrivals and nine departures at Larnaca airport on Sunday

By Staff Reporter00
Eight arrivals and nine departures are scheduled on Sunday at Larnaca airport, which reopened on June 9.

The eight arrivals are from Athens (3), Sofia (2), Budapest, Vienna and Kiev.

One flight from Sofia landed at Larnaca airport shortly before 9am.

Departures are to Athens (3), Sofia (2), Budapest, Vienna, Kiev and Amsterdam.

The flight to Amsterdam is a repatriation flight as are the flights to and from Kiev.



Staff Reporter

