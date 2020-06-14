June 14, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

FM to take part in a teleconference with EU counterparts on Monday

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will take part in a teleconference with his EU counterparts on Monday afternoon as part of the Foreign Affairs Council agenda.

The main topic of the conference, which will also be attended by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will be the course of the Transatlantic Relations and the EU-US strategic dialogue on foreign affairs issues.

The discussions are expected to expand and cover issues of regional, European and international interest.

In the second part of the conference, which will be attended only by EU foreign ministers, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will review the latest developments in EU foreign policy followed by an exchange of views.

Turkish challenges in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, Security and Defence Council Conclusions as well as the upcoming international conference on Sudan are expected to be discussed in this context.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

